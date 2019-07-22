Teenager Qureshi wins Srinagar Dist Badminton Championship

Teenager Ibrahim Qureshi Monday won the 26th Srinagar District Badminton Championship in the men's singles category here.

Qureshi, a highly talented 13-year-old shuttler, defeated Ishfaq Ahmad in 21-19 21-18 in the title clash at at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Stadium.

Qureshi also won the under-15 crown, defeating Aman Mir in straight games.

In the women's category, Azra Qadir won the title in a lopsided final, defeating Hadiya Anwar in straight games 21-15 21-11.

In the veteran's singles, Sanjiv Arora, 35, won the title by beating Uzair Kachroo 21-15 21-17.

Commissioner Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Hridesh Kumar gave away the prizes to the winners. The tournament was organised by Srinagar District Badminton Association under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Badminton Association.

