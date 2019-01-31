Telangana: 5 workers die after falling from 10th floor of building

Five labourers died and another injured Thursday after they fell off the tenth floor of an under construction building in Keesara near here, police said.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 am when the construction work of houses under the Telangana government's double bedroom housing project at Rampally village was underway, they said.

Six workers, hailing from and in the age group of 18-33, were engaged in centring work at the under construction building when the scaffolding suddenly collapsed and all of them fell down, police said.

While five of them died, another worker is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added.

(GHMC) B Rammohan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh each to the family members of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)