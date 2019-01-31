Eight core sector growth slows down to 2.6 pc in Dec

Growth of eight core sectors slowed down to 2.6 per cent in December 2018 on account of negative growth in expansion of crude oil, and fertilisers.

According to Commerce and Industries ministry, coal, and grew by 0.9 per cent, 4.2 per cent and 13.2 per cent, respectively.

During April-December 2018-19, the eight sector recorded a growth of 4.8 per cent as compared to 3.9 per cent in same period of previous fiscal.

