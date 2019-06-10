JUST IN
Telangana CM mourns Karnad's death

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Monday expressed grief over the death of renowned playwright and actor Girish Karnad.

The contributions made by Karnad in the fields of literature, theatre and films have attained international fame, Rao said.

Rao conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family, according to an official release.

Karnad acted in several Telugu movies, including 'Dharmachakram' starring Venkatesh.

Karnad, who left his indelible mark in the world of literature, theatre and cinema spanning five decades, died at his residence in Bengaluru after prolonged illness.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 19:40 IST

