Telangana police 'successful' in crime prevention

Home Minister Mohammed Sunday said citizen-friendly policing was being effectively implemented in the state and the public have gained confidence in reporting crime.

Speaking after inaugurating the Commissionerate building at Neredmet here, Ali said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had given importance to maintenance of law and order.

According to an official release, he also said the state Police had been'successful' in preventing crime.

He said the Police departments usage of technology in implementing modern policing was successful and the states growth had increased with the contribution of department in maintaining law and order.

of Police M Mahendar Reddy said the Police force was working in coordination with the stakeholders and community and the best example was the installation of CCTVs with the help of community toward prevention and detection of crime.

