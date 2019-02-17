Teenage boy sexually assaulted by tutor in east Delhi

A 14-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by his at his home in east Delhi's following which the accused was arrested, police said Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday and the accused man had been teaching him for the last couple of months, they said.

According to police, the 35-year-old accused took the boy inside the bathroom and touched him inappropriately during the game of hide and seek.

The boy's parents were not at home at the time of incident, of said.

He narrated the incident to his parents after which they approached police station, she said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday, the DCP said.

The accused was arrested on Saturday, police said.

