Telangana to construct new buildings for Secretariat and

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Tuesday said his government has decided to construct new Secretariat and legislature buildings here.

"Because of the change of government in AP, the handing over of Secretariat, Assembly buildings is almost completing.

I feel it is practically complete today and they may officially hand over tomorrow along with issuing orders..

In the aftermath of these two buildings becoming vacant, we have come to the decision to definitely build secretariat building and also Assembly building," he told reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet.

Among others, he said the has decided to adopt cordial ties with neighbouring states to resolve bilateral issues amicably.

Rao, who travelled to capital Amaravati on Monday to invite his counterpart Y S Jagan for the inauguration of Kaleswaram irrigation project in Telangana, said the two governments have come to the decision to fully utilise the about 5000 TMC of river water available to them.

The Cabinet has decided to implement the new Panchayat Raj Act effectively, he said.

The would try to complete the municipal elections in the state by July, he said.

ESL Narasimhan would grace the inauguration of Kaleswaram irrigation project in the state on June 21, he said.

Rao has personally invited his counterpart and AP counterpart Jagan as chief guests for the event.

He slammed for Home G for his reported comments that has become a safe haven for terror elements.

