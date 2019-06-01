JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Naidu tells partymen not to lose heart over electoral failure
Business Standard

Guv, KCR greet people on eve of Telangana state formation day

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Governor ESL Narasimhan and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greeted the people on the eve of the state formation day.

Telangana came into existence as the 29th state of India on June 2, 2014.

The main function, as part of formation day celebrations, would be held at the Public Gardens here in which Rao would participate.

The government has illuminated government offices and others here as part of the celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 22:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU