Guv, KCR greet people on eve of Telangana state formation day

Governor ESL Narasimhan and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greeted the people on the eve of the state formation day.
Telangana came into existence as the 29th state of India on June 2, 2014.
The main function, as part of formation day celebrations, would be held at the Public Gardens here in which Rao would participate.
The government has illuminated government offices and others here as part of the celebrations.
