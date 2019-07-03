Televisions worth Rs 7,224 cr imported in 2018-19

Televisions worth Rs 7,224 crore were imported in 2018-19, with more than half of such imports coming from China, according to government data.

The value of total television imports last financial year was higher than Rs 4,962 crore recorded in 2017-18.

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad told the Lok Sabha that government has taken several steps for promotion of domestic manufacturing of televisions, including rationalisation of tariff structure and exclusion of flat panel (LCD/ LED/ Plasma) televisions from duty free allowance under baggage rules.

"As a result, about 80 per cent of the domestic demand of televisions is being met out of domestic production," he said in a written reply.

As per the data, the top five countries from where televisons are imported are China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

In 2018-19, the imports from the five countries alone were to the tune of Rs 7,011 crore out of the total imports worth Rs 7,224 crore.

During the period, the imports from China stood at Rs 3,807 crore, followed by Vietnam (Rs 2,317 crore), Malaysia (Rs 750 crore), Hong Kong (Rs 81 crore) and Taiwan (Rs 56 crore).

In January 2019, the minister said that India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) had suggested suspension of television imports from Vietnam for three months since the duty free imports jumped from just Rs 62 crore in 2017-18.

India has a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) to reduce applied tariff rates. Vietnam and Malaysia are part of ASEAN.

