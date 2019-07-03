Nickel strengthens 0.62 pc on spot demand

Nickel prices edged up by 0.62 per cent to Rs 874.20 per kg in futures trade Wednesday amid pick-up in demand from alloy-makers at the domestic spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel to be delivered in July contracts was trading higher by Rs 5.40, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 874.20 per kg with a turnover of 10,034 lots.

Analysts said expansion of positions by traders tracking pick-up in demand from alloy-makers in the spot market mainly supported the nickel prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)