Tendulkar to flag off marathon in Delhi

Over 18,000 runners are set to participate in the fourth edition of New Delhi Marathon, to be held on February 24, and flagged off by legend

In order to motivate and encourage the runners, the company's brand Tendulkar will flag off all the races from the

Organised by NEB Sports, the AIMS-certified marathon has witnessed a 20 percent hike in registration numbers as compared to the previous edition. This year, 2,000 runners will be competing in the full marathon, while 6,000 runners will be a part of the half marathon.

The Timed 10K and 5K Swacch Bharat Run will have 5,500 and 4,500 participants respectively.

Over 600 personnel from the and the police force will be participating across the various race categories. Among the many runners participating this year are Suneetha Prasanna, a 73-year-old who is planning to run the half marathon and Himanshu Kumar, a who will be participating in the 5k run.

