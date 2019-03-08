Tesla gets USD 520 mn funding for first Chinese plant

Electric carmaker has won more than USD 520 million in loans from Chinese banks to build its first near Shanghai, the first to wholly own a factory in

The funding, announced on Thursday, is an important boost for the California-based firm, which has been in negotiations with for years over building the plant in the world's biggest market.

The US giant will make its Model 3 sedans at the factory -- initially targeting 3,000 a week before ramping up annual production to 500,000 -- which it plans to have operational by the end of the year.

was in in January for the groundbreaking of the factory, where he said he planned to approach local banks for the money to get the plant built and into production.

Musk is betting on China's growing market for electric as pushes the industry away from fossil fuel vehicles.

Manufacturing locally is expected to help avoid some of the impact of trade tensions between the US and China, as well as reduce its production costs.

According to a regulatory filing, Tesla has secured USD 521 million from four domestic banks -- the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, the Chinese Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, and the Pudong Development Bank.

Tesla shares rose more than two percent in after-hours trading.

is by far the world's biggest and sales there have been on an upwards trajectory for years, although they slipped 2.8 percent in 2018.

Sales of and hybrids have meanwhile continued to swell -- jumping 62 per cent last year -- but only make up just four percent of overall sales in China.

Tesla remains in the lead, but is followed by three Chinese brands -- BAIC, and Zotye -- according to analysis provider

