Tesla says working on China import hiccup

said Wednesday it was working to resume imports of its new Model 3 in after the company said a labelling caused problems with customs.

Elon Musk's firm denied the issue would impact sales of the vehicle in China, a key market for the automaker as it faces a battle to control costs and maintain profitability.

"This error resulted from misprinted labels on certain Model 3 vehicles," a said in a statement.

"We have already reached a resolution with Chinese customs, and we are working closely with them to resume clearance procedures on these vehicles," the said.

Local business weekly Caixin reported Tuesday that China's customs administration had suspended imports of its Model 3 and was holding more than 1,600 of the vehicles -- briefly sending Tesla's stock tumbling in the US.

Musk is betting on China's growing market for electric as regulators push the industry towards an all-electric future.

Musk was in in January for the ground-breaking of Tesla's first overseas factory, which will allow it to sell directly in the world's largest market for electric vehicles.

The new plant will eventually have an annual production capacity of 500,000 vehicles, the California-based company has said, dramatically increasing its output.

Musk said the company planned to finish the "lightning" fast construction of the by the end of the year and start production.

