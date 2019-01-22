Thackeray memorial: Trust to get land possession on Jan 23

The land earmarked in for the memorial of late supremo will be transferred by the city civic body to the trust set up to construct the structure at an event here on Wednesday.

The is organising the event on Wednesday, on the occasion of Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary, at the city mayor's bungalow, which is going to converted into a museum as part of the memorial structure.

The event is expected to be attended by Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, (BMC) chief and members of 'Balasaheb Rashtriya Smarak Nyas' (trust), including Poonam Mahajan, a source said.

Some leaders want to be invited for the memorial's 'bhoomipujan', which is likely to be held by this month-end, the source added.

Shashi Prabhu, who is also a member of the trust, told that the trustees, including Uddhav will visit the plot on Wednesday and accept possession of the land earmarked for the memorial.

"This will pave way for the construction of the memorial," he said.

Prabhu also welcomed Cabinet's decision to approve Rs 100 crore for the memorial, and said this will help in completing the project without any hassles.

He said the civil work for the memorial's construction is likely to start next month.

The land selected for the proposed memorial currently houses the bungalow of mayor, which is a built in 1928 in an area spread over four acres. It is located at Shivaji Park in Dadar area of central

The prime sea-facing property, measuring around 11,500 sqm, was handed over to the 'Balasaheb Thackeray Rashtriya Smarak Nyas' (trust) last year.

A said since the memorial area comes under the coastal regulation zone, it will require approval from the environment ministry.

"It is also a We are hopeful of getting approval from all agencies concerned," he added.

