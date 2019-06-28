Thane jeweller held for duping depositors

A jeweller in Maharashtra's Thane district was arrested for allegedly duping hundreds of people after accepting deposits from them promising high returns, police said Friday.

Inspector Avinash Sonkar of Naupada police station said Santosh Shelar was running the deposit scheme using a network of agents and sub-agents between February last year and April, 2019.

"Sonkar was arrested late Thursday night after several people filed complaints that he neither returned money or in some cases ornaments as promised. The total value of deposits with the accused might be a few crore rupees. The 10-15 people who approached police on Thursday have claimed they invested Rs 4 lakh," Sonkar said.

