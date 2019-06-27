JUST IN
Business Standard

IAF soldier allegedly shoots self dead with service rifle

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A 22-year-old Leading Aircraftman (LAC) of the Indian Air Force allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said Thursday.

P Lavanya Prakash, a resident of Machlipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, allegedly took the extreme step while on duty on Wednesday.

Empty bullet shells have been recovered from the spot and no suicide note has been found, Assistant Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Singh said.

He said the body was handed over to Prakash's family members after post-mortem and a case was registered.

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 17:05 IST

