"The Theory" closed out its run as television's top-rated comedy with an emotional final episode that saw some big changes for the show's group of geeky

The long-running series on concluded with two final episodes, "The Change Constant" and "The Syndrome," in an hour-long finale Thursday evening.

The series exited the TV airwaves with the most episodes for a multi-camera series ever with 279 episodes. It edged past NBC's "Cheers," which aired for 11 seasons and 275 episodes.

"The Theory" debuted in 2007 and overcame early doubts to become a cult classic after some questioned the show's chances of survival. The show was led by a crew of nerdy starring Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Simon Helberg, and

Thursday's finale was followed by a behind-the-scenes look at the show in "Unraveling the Mystery: A Farewell" with Galecki and Cuoco as hosts.

The series began about geeky roommates portrayed by Parsons and Galecki and expanded to include their friends, girlfriends and then wives. It inevitably made being nerds and comic book lovers a cool phenomenon in pop culture.

During its tenure, "Big Bang Theory" won Parsons took home four of those trophies, including in a comedy series in 2014.

The final episodes were filled with a few surprises, a pregnancy, cameos and a speech about the importance of friendship in the series' emotional conclusion.

Parson's character and Bialik's Amy anxiously awaited the decision on whether the married couple would win the Noble Prize. The final episode also highlighted the fate of the broken elevator, which has been nonfunctional for much of the series.

It included a scene in which Bialik, who is a neuroscientist in real life, urges young girls to pursue careers in science. "Little girls who dream about science" should pursue it as a career and ignore naysayers, she said.

The comedy leaves on a high as one of television's most popular shows. Last week's episode was the most-watched program on broadcast or with 12.5 million viewers, beating out HBO's "Game of Thrones," which ends its series on Sunday after an eight-year run.

Parsons had said the end of the series feels like a "real rite of passage moment," which was full of memories and some tears. Galecki said the show has touched "so many hearts.

