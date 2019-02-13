Three sisters killed in fire

Three sisters were charred to death in a fire which broke out in the heavily populated Bazar area here on Wednesday evening, police said.

Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Jagjit Singh Walia, who visited the spot, said foul play could not be be ruled out behind the deaths as the bodies were found under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased were identified as (45), Preeti (32) and Vandhna (30). Nobody else was with them at home at the time of the fire.

Among them only was married. Preeti and Vandhna had come to from three months ago to stay with their elder sister.

Police said in the evening locals saw smoke rising from the house of the sisters. Despite repeated knocks, nobody responded. Later, the neighbours alerted the police and the fire department officials.

On reaching the spot, police found the three severely charred bodies.

Police said the crime scene raised suspicion over foul play.

Police questioned Indu's husband. Further investigation is underway, officials said.

