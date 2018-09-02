The following are the results of 12th



day of Monsoon Races held here on Sunday.

The Diablo Plate Div-II (about) 1200 M Cat-II That's My Magic (M/s Mohammed Rashed Ali Khan, Aziz Ahmed Khan, K and Mirza Ayub Baig) 56 First Your Grace 54.5 Kuldeep S Second Tiger Of The Sea 56 Hannam,Third Handsome Duo 56 P Ajeeth K Fourth Not Run: Royal Faith Remaining nine ran Won by: 1 l, 1-3/4 l, 1-1/4 l Time: One minute 13.58 seconds Tote Paid : Rs 25 fow win, Rs 5, Rs 6 and Rs 6 fpr places Favourite: Your Grace Winner Trained By: SHP: Rs 16 Forecast: Rs 59 Quinella: Rs 18 Tanala: Rs 100 paid on 317 Tickets.

