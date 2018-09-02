JUST IN
DMDK Chief Vijayakanth discharged from hospital

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

DMDK chief Vijayakanth, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for various health problems, was discharged Sunday.

The actor-turned-politician was admitted to MIOT hospital's ICU on August 31 and his condition is said to be stable now, a party source said.

Following the 66-year-old's hospitalisation, the party had issued a statement, urging the public not to fall prey to rumours about his health.

DMK President M K Stalin in a tweet wished Vijayakanth a quick recovery.

