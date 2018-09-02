DMDK Chief Vijayakanth discharged from hospital

Vijayakanth, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for various health problems, was discharged Sunday.

The was admitted to MIOT hospital's ICU on August 31 and his condition is said to be stable now, a party source said.

Following the 66-year-old's hospitalisation, the party had issued a statement, urging the public not to fall prey to rumours about his health.

M K in a tweet wished a quick recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)