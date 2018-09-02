CISF trains MP women jail police personnel in special skills

-
A select contingent of over 150 women police personnel from Madhya Pradesh prison police are being provided specialised training by the CISF in handling weapons and frisking of visitors, an official said on Sunday.
He said the women force, called 'jail prahari', have been sent to the central paramilitary forces' training centre in Barwaha (Khargone district) in Madhya Pradesh recently, apart from the about 2,600 more personnel from another unit of the state police and that of the Uttar Pradesh Police.
"Over 2,700 police personnel from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are being trained by our master trainers at various centres across the country at present," CISF spokesperson Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh said.
He added that a contingent of 159 personnel of women jail police personnel are being trained as part of this task in various subjects of building/infrastructure security and weapon handling.
The about 1.81-lakh personnel strong Central Industrial Security Force is the tasked as the lead force to guard 60 civil airports in the country apart from strategic assets in the aerospace and nuclear domain. It works under the command of the Union Home Ministry.
The security training wing of the CISF for installation and industrial security is considered as the best in its domain in the country.
Another contingent of 622 personnel of the special armed force (SAF) of the MP Police and about 2,000 men of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) of the UP Police are also being trained at present, he said.
"Trainees will acquire skills in a wide array of subjects like minor and major laws, Police Act and rules, security, intelligence and surveillance fire prevention and fighting, human rights,VIP security, forensics and human behaviour as part of the about 6-month training that will be imparted to the constables from these forces," he said.
They are also being imparted strenuous training in handling of sophisticated weapons, combat drills and new physical training capsules, he said.
