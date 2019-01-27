The following are the top/expected stories at 1645 hours:
EXPECTED STORIES:
*Report of Pro Wrestling League.
*Ranji Trophy semifinal report.
*Report of Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC.
*Report of I-League match between NEROCA and Aizawl FC.
*Report of I-League match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.
*Report of India A vs England Lions match.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU