The Prodigy's Keith Flint dies at 49

British Flint, with the Prodigy, was found dead at his home in Essex on Monday. He was 49.

The band released a statement confirming the news, reported

"It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time," the band said.

Liam Howlett, who formed the group in 1990, confirmed that Flint's death was a suicide.

"The is true, I can't believe I'm saying this but our brother took his own life over the weekend. I'm shell shocked, fu**in angry, confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam".

performed the vocals on the Prodigy's best known singles, 'Firestarter' and 'Breathe', which were a huge hit in 1996.

The married Japanese DJ in 2006 but the couple split later.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)