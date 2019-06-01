There is still long way to go: Kirti Kulhari on her Bollywood journey

says she is happy that audiences have liked her performances in the last couple of but believes she still has a long way to go.

The 34-year-old most recently starred in "Uri: The Surgical Strike" and Prime Video's "Four More Shots Please".

"If you are talented and hardworking you will always succeed and this is not just for our industry but it's everywhere.

"I have really worked hard with all my patience and determination to achieve the little I have in my life but there is a long way to go. I am satisfied as an with the kind of roles I am getting to play," Kirti told

After trying her hand at serious roles in the last few films, Kirti says she is keen to do light hearted movies now.

"The challenge for me is to be able to do different and meaningful projects. I have not done a comedy film for a while, so comedy and also a good romantic film is definitely on my list," she adds.

Kirti says 2019 has been really good for her professionally and as well as personally.

"I am in a really happy and content space. I got lot of love for 'Uri...' and it also translated into lot of interesting work for me."



She will be seen next in "Mission Mangal"; an untitled film where she plays the role of a musician; and the Netflix series, "Bard of Blood" opposite Emraan Hashmi.

In "Mission Mangal", which is being touted as India's first space film, Kirti will be seen alongside Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, and

"The whole cast of this amazing film is extremely strong, independent and everyone very different from each other yet so respectful and encouraging. It has been one of the best sets for me till date. I have enjoyed every minute working on the film. I am very glad and grateful that I got to be a part of it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)