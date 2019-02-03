Taapsee Pannu wraps up shooting for 'Mission Mangal'

wrapped up shooting for the multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal'.

She took to to share a click of herself from the sets of the film to commemorate the end of shooting.

"End of another beautiful journey..... #MissionMangal comes to an end for 'Kritika Aggarwal' Every film comes n goes like a of sorts, this one gave a true demo of what is the magic of team work.... with such wonderful actors together in one frame it was truly an experience to treasure and cherish. This August 15th will be the celebration of this super power called Mission 'Rakesh Dhawan'," she wrote alongside the picture.

In the monochrome photo, Taapsee can be seen dressed in a saree with her hair tied in a braid. She can also be seen sporting a mangalsutra along with earrings.

The 31-year-old is known for portraying versatile and different roles in movies like 'Pink', 'Baby', 'Judwaa 2' and 'Manmarziyaan'.

'Mission Mangal' focuses on the story of a group of scientists at (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India's first interplanetary expedition.

The film had gone on floors in mid-November, last year.

Apart from Taapsee, the movie also features Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, and

The film is helmed by Jagan Shakti and co-produced by 'PadMan' R Balki. It is slated to release on August 15, 2019.

