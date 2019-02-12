Thomas Middleditch to star in 'Zombieland' sequel

" Valley" star has boarded the cast of the "Zombieland" sequel.

The film, to be once again helmed by Ruben Fleischer, will see the core cast of the 2009 film -- Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, and -- reprise their now fan-favourite roles.

According to Variety, apart from Middleditch, the film will also feature and

The sequel will be set in a world in which zombie slayers must face off against many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors.

The writers of the first film, and Rhett Reese, known for the super hit "Deadpool" franchise, will also return for the second part.

The sequel started production in January and is scheduled for release in October, exactly 10 years after the original.

