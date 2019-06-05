Senators seek to block Trump's arms sales to Saudis

Senators across the political spectrum on Wednesday moved to block Donald Trump's plan to sell $8.1 billion in arms to and other Arab allies as US lawmakers' frustration with the kingdom soars.

The last month said it would use emergency powers to defy and provide munitions, aircraft maintenance and other military components to along with the

The move infuriated lawmakers who believe the weapons could be used to kill civilians in Yemen, where the Saudis and Emiratis are mounting an offensive and millions are at risk of

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican who is usually in lockstep with Trump, voiced hope for "strong bipartisan support" in preventing the sales.

"While I understand that is a strategic ally, the behavior of cannot be ignored. Now is not the time to do business as usual with Saudi Arabia," Graham said, referring to the kingdom's ambitious

said the administration would not follow the usual process of submitting the sales to due to an emergency caused by Iran, Saudi Arabia's regional rival which has backed the Huthi rebels who control much of

The senators nonetheless said they would go ahead and introduce resolutions of disapproval -- as they could for sales that are formally submitted -- for each of the 22 arms deals.

The chances of success are uncertain as Trump could veto any disapproval resolutions, with the and both needing two-thirds votes to override him.

Trump in April vetoed a resolution that would end US military support for the Saudi-led forces in

Anger with Saudi Arabia has grown in since the October killing of dissident Jamal Khashoggi, who wrote for and lived in

He was strangled and his body dismembered after he entered the to sort out marriage paperwork, according to Turkish and US officials.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat who has been among the most outspoken critics of Saudi Arabia, said that only Congress could change the dynamics between the two

"Selling more bombs to the Saudis simply means that the famine and outbreak in will get worse, will get stronger and and will continue to flourish amidst the chaos of the civil war," Murphy said.

"Saudi Arabia treats us like the junior partner in this relationship, chopping up US residents and torturing others, all the while demanding we remain silent and sell them more weapons," he said.

