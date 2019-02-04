JUST IN
Business Standard

Thousands throng Rameswaram shrine

Press Trust of India  |  Rameswaram 

More than three lakh pilgrims Monday thronged thispilgrim town to offer prayers to their forefathers on 'Thai amavasai' day.

Thai Amavasai is considered an auspicious day to pray for the souls of forefathers.

The queue for taking bath in the 26 holy water sites in and outside the Sri Ramanathaswamy temple here extended upto four km, officials said.

The 'Theerthavari' festival for Ramanathaswamy and Parvatha varthini was held at the Agni theertham sea near the temple. Over one lakh pilgirms took a dip in thesea.

Thousands of pilgrims gathered at Tiruppullani sea coast in Ramanathapuram district to pray for the souls of forefathers.

They also offered prayers at the local Sri Jagannatha Swamy temple.

People offered 'pitru pooja' on the banks of the Cauvery river in Tiruchirappalli.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 17:50 IST

