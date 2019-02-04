TN solar energy policy for 2019 sets 9,000 MW as target

: The government Monday unveiled a new solar policy 2019 that aims at generating 9,000 MW for the state by 2022.

Chief K Palaniswami had announced in June 2018 that a similar policy released in 2012 would be upgraded by combining the Vision 2023 document released by former late chief J Jayalalithaa and also the target set by the Ministry of New and Renewable of 9,000 MW installed capacity.

According to the new policy, Vision 2023 document includes a solar target of 5,000 MW.

To meet the Vision 2023 and MNRE 2022 target, capacity addition was required, it said.

Following the experience gained from implementation of Tamil Nadu policy 2012, the Tamil Nadu Solar Energy Policy 2019 was created and it provides an inclusive policy framework promoting both utility and consumer category generation through various enabling mechanisms.

By achieving the target, Tamil Nadu would be an for emerging economies by 2023.

The policy would be applicable to projects, programmes and installations relating to and and to both utility and consumer categories.

Of the total 9,000 MW, 40 per cent would be earmarked for

The government would review the implementation of the policy every year to evaluate the actual results against policy objectives.

At a function held in the Secretariat, Palaniswami released the 2019 document the first copy of which was received by for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise P Thangamani.

According to the energy department policy note, the installed capacity of solar energy as on March 31, 2018 was 2,034.25 MW.

