Three BMC officials held for taking Rs 4.50 lakh bribe

Three Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials were Thursday arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4.50 lakh, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The civic officials had sought the bribe in lieu of giving permission to the woman complainant to carry out renovation work at her residence, it said.

The accused were identified as Prahlad Mahisi, and sub engineer Chandrasekhar Dighaokar, an said.

The three officials, in connivance with a private person identified as Harish Patkar, demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from the complainant, the anti-graft agency said.

However, the amount was later settled at Rs 4.50 lakh. Thereafter, the complainant approached the ACB, which laid a trap and arrested the accused, the said.

