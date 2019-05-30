Shekhawat: Jodhpur MP who gave Gehlot the 'blues'

After defeating Ashok Gehlot's son from the high-stakes seat, appeared set to get his second stint in the Union ministry.

was first elected to the Lok Sabha from in 2014 and was made the for agriculture and farmers' welfare in September 2017. On Thursday, he was sworn-in as a

As an MP, contributed to the development of the civil airport of city, which is also known as the 'blue city', and expansion of the

The 51-year-old had defeated Ashok Gehlot's son in Jodhpur by over 2.7 lakh votes. The had represented the constituency five times since 1980.

"This election is about government versus workers and common people. It is an election between the CM's son and a common man's son," Shekhawat had told during election campaign.

Known for his oratory skills and popular in his constituency, Shekhawat is often fondly referred to as "Gajju banna".

The two-time had strained relations with former Shekhawat was once in the running for the post of the BJP's state But, amid strong opposition from Raje, he lost out to Madan Lal Saini.

The leader, however, was appointed as the convener of the election committee for the assembly election.

Shekhawat made his debut in as the of the Jai Narain Vyas University student union in 1992. He remained closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the region, especially in the border areas of Barmer and Jaisalmer.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)