Two killed, 16 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur

Two persons were killed and 16 others injured when a vehicle carrying a marriage party fell into a 200-metre deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's district.

The accident took place when the of the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve near Mahipur village, they said.

The vehicle was a part of a caravan of cars carrying a marriage party. The accident took place when the party was returning from Kheri Cheingen village to Pou Barada village, police said.

Following the accident, locals and police teams rushed to the spot and took the injured to Nahan Medical College, police said.

of Police, Sirmaur, A K Sharma said one died on the spot, while another person, identified as Sachin, succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Both were residents of the Dadahu area, he added.

Police said 15 persons were under treatment at the medical college, while one Bhagat Ram, 46, has been referred to PGI, Chandigarh.

of Police Virender Singh Thakur, who supervised the rescue operation, said a case has been registered.

