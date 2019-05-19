Three dead as SUV hits truck

Three persons were killed and two others injured Sunday when the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a truck in district of Maharashtra, police said.

The mishap occurred at around 9.30 am near Khambatki ghat adjacent to Khandala village, over 260 kms from here, an said.

The SUV carrying five passengers was returning to Borivli in from the Konkan region when it hit the truck from behind, he said.

While three of the five passengers died on the spot, two others, including the SUV driver, sustained serious injuries, the said, adding that they are admitted in hospital in Shirval village.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

