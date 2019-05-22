Three held for theft of 107 smart phones in Maharashtra

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing over 100 from a shop in Maharashtra's district, police said Wednesday.

The accused, including two natives of Bihar, allegedly broke into the shop in Vasai area in January and decamped with 107 handsets worth around Rs 10 lakh, police spokesman said.

While probing the case, the police got information that some of the stolen phones were operational at Muzaffarpur in Bihar, he said.

The police team went to and nabbed two persons - (20) and Navsad alias Salim Jamshed Shaikh (34) - from Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi districts last week and recovered 25 handsets from them, he said.

Based on the information provided by them, the police arrested another accused, Radheshaym alias (31), from Nallasopara area here on Monday, Katkar said.

Efforts were on to recover the remaining booty, he said, adding more arrests were likely.

