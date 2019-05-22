Two flour mill workers die due to inhaling toxic gas: Police

-
ALSO READ
2 workers fall unconscious after "noxious" gas leak at flour mill in Keshav Puram
Retired Army officer sustains burn injuries due to leakage in LPG cylinder
Man stabbed to death after an altercation in northwest Delhi
Gangster held after encounter with police in Rohini
Boy on way to school killed by van in Delhi
-
Two workers of a flour mill died after inhaling a toxic gas in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, police said on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Mobin Khan and Bilal Khan, they added.
The fire department was alerted at around 9.20 pm on Tuesday about the gas leakage and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.
A senior police officer said the deceased had entered a tank to clean it, adding that it was suspected that they died due to inhaling the poisonous gas.
The two were rushed to the Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, where they were declared brought dead, the police said.
According to the fire department, the rescue operation was stopped at around 1.30 am.
The deceased used to work in a four mill located on Lawrence Road.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU