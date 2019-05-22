Two flour mill workers die due to inhaling toxic gas: Police

Two workers of a mill died after inhaling a in northwest Delhi's area, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as and Bilal Khan, they added.

The fire department was alerted at around 9.20 pm on Tuesday about the and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

A said the deceased had entered a tank to clean it, adding that it was suspected that they died due to inhaling the

The two were rushed to the Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, where they were declared brought dead, the police said.

According to the fire department, the rescue operation was stopped at around 1.30 am.

The deceased used to work in a four mill located on Lawrence Road.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)