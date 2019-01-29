Three held with cannabis in Bhayandar

Three persons were arrested from in district of with estimated to worth over Rs 10 lakh in grey market, police said Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team picked up the trio from Golden Nest area of the township Monday evening, a senior said, adding that they recovered 2.550 kgs of "Kashmiri charas" from them.

The accused have been identified as Punit Kumar Yogendra (22), Abrar Ahmed Yaar Mohammad Chowdhari (21) and (28).

They have been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The said they are trying to trace the recipients of the consignment.

