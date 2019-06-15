Three Indian labourers killed in Nepal building collapse

Three Indian labourers were killed and three others injured when a part of an under-construction building of a cement factory collapsed in Nepal's Dang district on Saturday, said a media report.
The incident happened when the labourers were working to set up the sixth floor of a building belonging to Samrat Cement factory , My Republica reported.
"The deceased have been identified as Saheb Bodra, Dayal Haren and Mangal Kashyap," the general manager of the factory was quoted as saying in the report.
In the same incident, three more Indian labourers were injured and have been undergoing treatment at a Bhairahawa-based hospital.
