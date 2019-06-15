Three Indian labourers killed in Nepal building collapse

Three Indian labourers were killed and three others injured when a part of an under-construction building of a collapsed in Nepal's district on Saturday, said a media report.

The incident happened when the labourers were working to set up the sixth floor of a building belonging to , My Republica reported.

"The deceased have been identified as Saheb Bodra, and Mangal Kashyap," the was quoted as saying in the report.

In the same incident, three more Indian labourers were injured and have been undergoing treatment at a Bhairahawa-based hospital.

