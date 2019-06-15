Ready to work under Fadnavis' leadership: Vikhe Patil

Amid speculation that he could be inducted into the cabinet, former said here Saturday that he would carry out "whatever responsibility" he is given.

announced earlier in the day that the state cabinet will be expanded Sunday.

Vikhe Patil, former of Opposition of the Assembly, recently quit the after his son won Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the famous here, Vikhe said he had come to seek the deity's blessings as he was "making a new beginning."



Asked whether he would be inducted into the cabinet, he said, "The people of the country have given a full mandate to and Fadnavis is taking the state forward under Modi's leadership. If I get the opportunity to work under his (Fadnavis') leadership, it is good."



The veteran leader, who turned 60 Saturday, has not joined the BJP yet.

When pressed more on the issue, he only added that "whatever responsibility is put on my shoulders tomorrow, I will carry it out with full dedication."



trust's Deepak Muglikar felicitated Vikhe during his visit to the shrine.

