Three Indians enter quarterfinals of Thailand Open

Asian Championships silver-medallist Deepak Singh (49kg) was among the three Indian boxers to enter the quarterfinals of the Thailand International Tournament in Bangkok, on Monday.
Former India Open gold-medallist Manisha Moun (57kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) were the other Indians to enter the last-eight stage.
Deepak put up a dominating performance to defeat Morocco's Said Mortaji 5-0 to be just one step away from a medal.
Manisha stormed into the quarterfinal after out-punching Thailand's Sajeewani Srimali by 5-0.
Ashish, on the other hand, had to toil a bit before securing a 4-1 verdict over another local favourite Aphisit Kanankhokkhruea.
