Three killed as Naxals blow up oil tanker in Chhattigarh

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

Three people were killed when Naxals blew up an oil tanker with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 11 am between Kosronda and Tumapal villages when the diesel-laden tanker was engaged in rail track laying work in Rowghat area, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Vivekanand Sinha told PTI.

Three occupants of the vehicle, including its driver, were killed in the blast, he said.

On getting information about the incident, security personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation, he added.

First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 13:30 IST

