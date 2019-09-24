SC says Centre should frame guidelines to deal with social media misuse

The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that technology has taken a "dangerous turn" and asked the Centre to apprise it within three weeks about the time-frame needed to come up with guidelines to curb misuse of social media in the country.

A bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose expressed serious concern over some social media platforms not being able to trace the originator of a message or an online content and said the government must step in now.

The bench said neither the apex court nor the high court is competent to decide this scientific issue and it is for the government to come up with appropriate guideline to deal with these issues.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)