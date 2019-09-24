JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Need to identify inter district terror modules involved in carrying out atrocities on people: DGP

UK Supreme Court to rule on Johnson's shutdown of Parliament
Business Standard

SC says Centre should frame guidelines to deal with social media misuse

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that technology has taken a "dangerous turn" and asked the Centre to apprise it within three weeks about the time-frame needed to come up with guidelines to curb misuse of social media in the country.

A bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose expressed serious concern over some social media platforms not being able to trace the originator of a message or an online content and said the government must step in now.

The bench said neither the apex court nor the high court is competent to decide this scientific issue and it is for the government to come up with appropriate guideline to deal with these issues.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 13:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU