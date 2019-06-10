Three killed as speeding truck hits motorcycle in UP

-
ALSO READ
Man held with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore on Indo-Nepal border in Maharajganj
LS Polls: Congress fields journalist Supriya Shrinate from Maharajganj
Patidar leader Reshma Patel quits BJP, to contest LS polls
UP records over 47 pc voter turnout till 5 pm
Journalist Supriya Shrinate gets Congress ticket
-
Three people, including two women, were killed near Maharajganj railway crossing here when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding truck, police said Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday, they said.
Ekhlakh Alam (41), his wife Reshma (36) and sister-in-law Jabina (39) were killed on the spot, the police said.
The matter is being probed. No arrests have been made so far, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU