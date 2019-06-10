JUST IN
Three killed as speeding truck hits motorcycle in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Ghazipur (UP) 

Three people, including two women, were killed near Maharajganj railway crossing here when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding truck, police said Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday, they said.

Ekhlakh Alam (41), his wife Reshma (36) and sister-in-law Jabina (39) were killed on the spot, the police said.

The matter is being probed. No arrests have been made so far, they said.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 11:55 IST

