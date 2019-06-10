Three killed as speeding truck hits motorcycle in UP

Three people, including two women, were killed near Maharajganj railway crossing here when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding truck, police said Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday, they said.

Ekhlakh Alam (41), his wife (36) and sister-in-law (39) were killed on the spot, the police said.

The matter is being probed. No arrests have been made so far, they said.

