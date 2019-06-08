Three killed in lightning strikes in C'garh

Three people, including a minor, were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in district of Chhattisgarh, police said Saturday.

Rains lashed several parts of the district on Friday evening and lightning strikes at separate places left three people dead, a senior police said.

In the incident that took place in station area, the deceased identified as Ramprasad Rathiya (40) had taken shelter under a tree to protect himself from rains when he was hit by lightning and died on the spot, he said.

A similar incident took place in Devralmal village under station area, in which 17-year-old Vikas Kumar died, the said.

In the third incident, the victim, (23), was standing in front of his house in outpost area when he was struck by lightning, he added.

