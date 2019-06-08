Three killed in lightning strikes in C'garh

-
ALSO READ
Three die in collision between two trucks
Elephants enter part of Korba city, one injured
Adani Power secures letter of intent to acquire Korba West Power Company
Power producers want CIL to step up coal supply through rail wagons
C'garh: Woman killed by elephant; husband, grandchild injured
-
Three people, including a minor, were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Korba district of Chhattisgarh, police said Saturday.
Rains lashed several parts of the district on Friday evening and lightning strikes at separate places left three people dead, a senior police official said.
In the incident that took place in Kartala police station area, the deceased identified as Ramprasad Rathiya (40) had taken shelter under a tree to protect himself from rains when he was hit by lightning and died on the spot, he said.
A similar incident took place in Devralmal village under Urga police station area, in which 17-year-old Vikas Kumar died, the official said.
In the third incident, the victim, Dev Prasad (23), was standing in front of his house in Rampur police outpost area when he was struck by lightning, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU