Kevin Hart working on 'Scrooged' remake

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart is developing a remake of Bill Murray's Christmas comedy "Scrooged" with Paramount Pictures.

According to Variety, Hart will produce the project through his HartBeat Productions and will likely take on the lead role.

As per the sources, the project is still in its early stage without a writer or a script.

The 1988 original, directed by Richard Donner, was a modern-day retelling of the Charles Dickens novel "A Christmas Carol".

In the film, Murray played a greedy TV executive who meets with three ghosts in an effort to regain his Christmas spirit. The dark comedy has since become a cult hit over the years.

First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 13:05 IST

