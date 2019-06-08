Massive fire breaks out in a godown near Howrah bridge

A massive fire broke out in a godown loaded with different close to ghat near the bridge here on Saturday, officials said.

Police said that there was no report of any casualty or any person being trapped in the fire.

Altogether 20 fire tenders have been pressed into service to control the blaze in the city's business hub, the officials said.

visited the site and advised fire personnel and officials to take necessary steps.

Even after ten hours the fire personnel were busy in extinguishing fire entirely.

Reason of the fire and extent of the damages were yet to be ascertained, the firemen said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)