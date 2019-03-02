Three killed in road accident on Gorakhpur-Ballia highway

-
Three people were killed and
as many injured when the SUV in which they were travelling dashed into a stationary truck on Gorakhpur-Ballia highway here, police said.
The accident occurred Friday night when the people in the Bolero were returning home from a pre-wedding function, the police said.
The deceased were identified as Rahul Pandey (40), Sitaram Singh (65) and Srikant Pandey (68), all residents of
Takia Dharhara village in Deoria, they said.
The injured were admitted to a hospital where the condition of one of them was stated to be critical.
The driver of the SVU fled the scene after the accident, police added.
