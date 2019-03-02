Three killed in road accident on Gorakhpur-Ballia highway

Three people were killed and



as many injured when the SUV in which they were travelling dashed into a stationary truck on here, police said.

The accident occurred Friday night when the people in the Bolero were returning home from a pre-wedding function, the police said.

The deceased were identified as (40), Sitaram Singh (65) and (68), all residents of



Takia Dharhara village in Deoria, they said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital where the condition of one of them was stated to be critical.

The of the SVU fled the scene after the accident, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)