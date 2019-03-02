JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pradhan inaugurates & lays foundation of several oil & gas

Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard in talks for new 'Ghostbusters' movie
Business Standard

Three killed in road accident on Gorakhpur-Ballia highway

Press Trust of India  |  Ballia (UP) 

Three people were killed and

as many injured when the SUV in which they were travelling dashed into a stationary truck on Gorakhpur-Ballia highway here, police said.

The accident occurred Friday night when the people in the Bolero were returning home from a pre-wedding function, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Pandey (40), Sitaram Singh (65) and Srikant Pandey (68), all residents of


Takia Dharhara village in Deoria, they said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital where the condition of one of them was stated to be critical.

The driver of the SVU fled the scene after the accident, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 13:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements