Three militants killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces Wednesday in and Kashmir's district, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and in Binner area of the district following information about presence of militants in the area, a said.

He said the turned into a gun battle after the militants opened fire on the security forces.

Three militants were killed in the operation, the said, adding that weapons and other incriminating material were recovered from the spot.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)