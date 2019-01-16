Three MLCs of Telangana Legislative Council disqualified

Three members of the Legislative Council, who switched loyalty to the on the eve of the December 7 assembly elections, were Wednesday disqualified with immediate effect on grounds of defection.

TLC K Swamy Goud Wednesay disqualified K Yadava Reddy, R Bhoopathi Reddy and S Ramulu Naik as members of the upper house of legislature.

Separate bulletins have been issued by the to the on their disqualification.

The ruling TRS had complained to the against the members seeking their disqualification for allegedly working against the party in the Assembly polls and also joining the

Rule 6 of the Legislative Council (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, has disqualified K Yadava Reddy, who was elected by the Members of Legislative Assembly, with immediate effect,a bulletin said.

Bhoopathi Reddy had been elected from Nizamabad Local Authorities constituency, while Naik was a nominated member.

The Council would meet on January 19 for its next session and the has issued a notification.

