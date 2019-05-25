Three nabbed for burglaries in Latur

The crime branch of police has claimed to have solved six cases of house break-in with the arrest of three men.

Police also recoveredgold jewelery worth Rs 6.86 lakh from them, said of police S Chaitanya Saturday.

The accused were identified as Diya Singh Baryasingh Kalani, and Kisan Singh Ram Singh Tak.

The gang allegedly committed burglaries in various areas including Vrindavan Residency, Sai Nagar, Samarth Nagar, Mahesh Nagar, and

said the gang was suspected to be involved in many other burglaries.

The gang used to break into locked houses when owners were out of station, especially during summer vacation.

