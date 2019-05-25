JUST IN
Puducherry Industries Minister 'indisposed'

Press Trust of India 

Puducherry Industries and Revenue Minister M O H F Shah Jahan developed chest pain Friday at his residence and was hospitalised here.

Director of medical services K V Raman told PTIthe Minister was 'better' and was shifted to a private hospital in Chennai Saturday for 'advanced' check-up and diagnosis.

Raman said Shah Jahan had improved and there was nothing to 'worry.'

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues, newly elected Congress MP (Lok Sabha) V Vaithilingam, deputy speaker V P Sivakolundhu and legislators were among those called on him here to enquire about his health.

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 18:10 IST

