Puducherry Industries Minister 'indisposed'

Puducherry Industries and Revenue Minister M O H F Shah Jahan developed chest pain Friday at his residence and was hospitalised here.
Director of medical services K V Raman told PTIthe Minister was 'better' and was shifted to a private hospital in Chennai Saturday for 'advanced' check-up and diagnosis.
Raman said Shah Jahan had improved and there was nothing to 'worry.'
Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues, newly elected Congress MP (Lok Sabha) V Vaithilingam, deputy speaker V P Sivakolundhu and legislators were among those called on him here to enquire about his health.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU